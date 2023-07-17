Several top editors at Penguin Random House accept buyout offers, layoffs also underway

NEW YORK (AP) — Some of publishing’s most celebrated and enduring editors are leaving their posts at Penguin Random House after accepting buyout packages. The publishing company says Monday that editors of Nobel laureates Alice Munro and Elie Wiesel, as well as authors Anne Rice and Lorrie Moore, are stepping down. Editors Vicky Wilson, Jonathan Segal and Ann Close have worked for decades at the Penguin Random House imprint Alfred A. Knopf, one of the industry’s premier publishing houses. Meanwhile, an undetermined number of layoffs began at Penguin Random House, The Associated Press has learned.

