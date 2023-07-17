Roman Catholic diocese in northern New York announces bankruptcy filing amid sexual abuse lawsuits

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg in northern New York says it is filing for bankruptcy protection. Ogdensburg and other dioceses in the state are dealing with lawsuits dating to when New York temporarily suspended the statute of limitations to give victims of childhood abuse the ability to pursue decades-old allegations against clergy members and others. Bishop Terry LaValley says there are 124 cases pending against the diocese. Diocese officials say the goal of the filing is to resolve the legal cases fairly and equitably while maintaining their mission of service. Attorneys for survivors are criticizing the move.

