Police investigating the Gilgo Beach killings have searched a Long Island storage facility

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Detectives investigating the long-unsolved murders known as the Gilgo Beach killings have searched a storage facility in the Long Island community of Amityville over the weekend. Suffolk County police confirmed Monday that detectives executed a search warrant at Omega Self Storage on Sunrise Highway. The search is related to the investigation that led to last week’s arrest of architect Rex Heuermann. He was charged Friday with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims whose remains were found buried along a remote beach highway. Heuermann’s attorney says his client denies committing the crimes. A message seeking comment was left with managers at the storage facility.

