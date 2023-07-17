Pod of 55 pilot whales die after being stranded on a beach in Scotland

LONDON (AP) — A pod of 55 pilot whales have died after they were found washed ashore on a beach in Scotland. Marine experts say it is the worst mass whale stranding in the area. Marine rescuers were called to Traigh Mhor beach on the Isle of Lewis in northwest Scotland after receiving reports that dozens of the mammals were in difficulty there early Sunday. The British Divers Marine Life Rescue found that only 15 of the whales were still alive. Experts attempted to refloat two of the more active animals but decided that due to difficult conditions, the remaining whales. The charity said pilot whales have strong social bonds, and the whole pod may have followed a female whale onto the beach when she had problems giving birth.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.