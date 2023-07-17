Ohio’s Republican secretary of state, Frank LaRose, launches his campaign for US Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is running for the U.S. Senate. The Republican’s announcement Monday makes him the fourth Republican vying to unseat third-term Democrat Sherrod Brown. The GOP views it as among its best pickup opportunities of 2024. The 44-year-old LaRose is a second-term secretary of state, former state senator and onetime U.S. Army Green Beret. He enters what is expected to be another hard-fought and expensive Senate contest in the state. Brown is among Ohio’s best-known and longest-serving politicians, but is the rare Democrat to win statewide election in the increasingly Republican state since 2006.

