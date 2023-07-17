Officials file more charges, but not hate crimes, against man accused of attacking Muslim lawmaker

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A prosecutor has added felony charges, including attempted sexual assault, against a man accused of attacking Connecticut’s first Muslim state representative after a prayer service. But authorities did not file hate crime allegations Monday against Andrey Desmond as demanded by supporters of Rep. Maryam Khan. Desmond’s case went before a Hartford Superior Court judge in the June 28 attack on Khan outside a Hartford arena. Desmond was initially charged with misdemeanors, including third-degree assault and unlawful restraint. Felony charges added Monday include attempted third-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault, strangulation and risk of injury to children. Desmond’s public defender did respond to the allegations during the court hearing.

