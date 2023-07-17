North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19 and will work remotely

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he’ll keep to a lower public profile this week after testing positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor tweeted that he tested positive on Monday. He described the case as mild and that he was feeling fine. The 66-year-old Cooper says he’ll work remotely for the rest of the week and wants to be “out and about by the weekend.” Cooper also tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2022. Last week, Cooper attended the National Governors Association annual meeting in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

