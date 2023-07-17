Killing of opposition leader in Moldova’s breakaway Transnistria region is under investigation

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s national police force has opened a homicide investigation after an opposition leader in the Russia-backed breakaway region of Transnistria was found fatally shot at his home. The police force said Monday that it was taking “all appropriate investigative measures regarding the crime of murder” in the violent death of Oleg Khorzhan, the leader of the Transnistrian Communist Party. Moldovan authorities did not say when the 47-year-old was slain or provide details about possible evidence recovered from Khorzhan’s home. Moldova’s Reintegration Policies Bureau said in a separate statement that it has proposed a separate independent investigation under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Moldova borders Ukraine and Romania.

