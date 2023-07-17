Jurors weighing fate of Pittsburgh synagogue killer hear of the devastation he left behind

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A prosecutor is asking jurors to impose a death sentence on the gunman who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue, saying Robert Bowers targeted them because of their faith and has never once expressed remorse. Bowers lawyers’ argued Monday that life in prison would be sufficient punishment for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack. Jurors have heard opening statements in the sentencing phase of Bowers’ federal trial. Survivors and family members are testifying about the devastating impact of Bowers’ actions.

