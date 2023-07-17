Israel recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it’s recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, joining the U.S. as the only countries to acknowledge the kingdom’s annexation of the disputed north African territory. Morocco’s Foreign Ministry in Monday’s statement said King Mohammed VI had received a letter from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recognizing Morocco’s claim over the territory. Netanyahu’s office later confirmed the announcement. Israel’s foreign minister, Eli Cohen, says the recognition “will strengthen relations between the countries and the nations” and advance regional stability. Israel and Morocco renewed diplomatic ties as part of the “Abraham Accords” brokered by former President Donald Trump, who became the first foreign leader to recognize Morocco’s annexation.

