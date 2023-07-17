Influential Nashville music producer Jerry Bradley, who signed Alabama and Ronnie Milsap, has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville music executive Jerry Bradley, who signed Alabama and Ronnie Milsap and helped brand the outlaws style of country music during a 40-year career, has died. According to an obituary released by his family, Bradley died peacefully in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, on Monday. He was 83. Bradley began his career in the 1960s, working in his family’s music publishing business. In 1970, he joined RCA Records, taking over as head of the label’s Nashville branch from 1973 to 1983. Later, Bradley ran the Opryland Music Group, acquiring new talent like Kenny Chesney. He retired in 2003 after the company was sold to Sony/ATV Music. Bradley was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019.

