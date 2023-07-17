German director of Florence’s Accademia Gallery who fought for David’s image worries for job

MILAN (AP) — The German director of Florence’s Accademia Gallery has succeeded in drawing visitors’ attention to masterpieces beyond Michelangelo’s towering David, while winning landmark court cases to protect the marble masterpiece’s familiar image against misuse. But even as Cecilie Hollberg highlights her achievements at Italy’s second-most-visited museum since arriving in 2015, rumors circulate that Italy’s far-right-led government intends to send her packing before her contract expires next year as it seeks to put more Italians in top cultural jobs.

