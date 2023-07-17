Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards

WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A freight train derailment in southeast Pennsylvania has spurred precautionary evacuations, but officials say no injuries were reported and there is no known hazard to the public. The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed around 4:50 a.m. Monday in Whitemarsh Township. CSX said at least 16 cars went off the tracks. Whitemarsh police said silicone pellets were leaking from at least one of them, but they posed no risk to the public. Hazmat teams were at the site, but it wasn’t immediately clear what was in the other cars. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

