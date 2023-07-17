Florida family accused of selling fake COVID-19 cure through online church goes on trial in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida family accused of selling a toxic industrial bleach as a fake COVID-19 cure through their online church is on trial this week in Miami. Court records show that Mark Grenon and his three adult sons are all charged with conspiring to defraud the United States and deliver misbranded drugs. The Grenons are representing themselves but declined to make opening statements as the trial began Monday. Prosecutors say the family’s Genesis II Church of Health and Healing sold $1 million worth of their so-called Miracle Mineral Solution. In videos, it was pitched as a cure for 95% of known diseases. Prosecutors say they were actually selling chlorine dioxide, which becomes a bleach when ingested and be deadly.

