Deaths of four Oregon women over three months are linked, authorities say

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Oregon say the deaths of four women whose bodies were found over three months are linked and that at least one person of interest has been identified. In Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office says no charges have been filed against anyone but added that the community is not currently in any danger. The women’s bodies were found in and around Portland, Oregon, starting in February, with the last one found in May. The state medical examiner says the cause and manner of death for the women remain undetermined.

