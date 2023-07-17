Child star Mia Armstrong is working on a picture book about her experiences with Down syndrome

NEW YORK (AP) — Child star and activist Mia Armstrong has a picture book coming out next year about her experiences with Down syndrome, what her publisher calls “all the joys and challenges.” Random House Children’s Books announced Monday that Armstrong’s “I Am a Masterpiece!” will be released next January. Illustrated by Alexandra Thompson and co-written by Armstrong and author Marissa Moss, the book is Armstrong’s way of helping kids see the world as she sees it. Armstrong has spoken often about Down syndrome, and has called it her “superpower.”

