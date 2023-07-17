Biden still concerned about judicial overhaul as he extends invite to meet with Israel’s Netanyahu

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet in the U.S. this fall, even as he expresses ongoing concerns about Netanyahu’s controversial plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system. The Monday phone conversation between the U.S. and Israeli leaders comes on the eve of a visit by Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog to the White House. It also comes as Netanyahu’s government pushes forward with the judicial changes that have sparked widespread protest in the country. The Biden administration declined to say whether Biden would host Netanyahu at the White House or on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly.

