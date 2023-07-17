Australian man and his dog rescued by Mexican tuna boat after drifting 3 months in the Pacific Ocean

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An Australian sailor who had been adrift at sea with his dog for three months has been rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters. The Grupomar fishing company said Monday that Tim Shaddock was aboard his incapacitated catamaran Aloha Toa some 1,200 miles from land when the crew of the boat from the Grupomar fleet spotted him. The company says Shaddock and his dog, Bella, were in a “precarious” state when found, lacking provisions and shelter. Its says the crew gave them medical attention, food and hydration. The company has not yet provided details on what day Shaddock had set out or when he was found.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.