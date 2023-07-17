A Russian warplane on a training mission crashes into the Sea of Azov, its pilot is killed

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a Russian warplane crashed into the sea during a training mission and that its pilot died after ejecting. The regional administration of the Krasnodar region says the Su-25 ground attack jet crashed on Monday into the Sea of Azov. Officials initially said that the pilot ejected and was rescued, but a local mayor said later that he died. The Su-25 is a twin-engine ground attack aircraft that been used extensively during Russia’s action in Ukraine. The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.