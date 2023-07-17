5 people killed and 8 injured in Poland when a small plane crashes into a hangar during bad weather

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in Poland say five people have been killed and another eight others injured when a Cessna 208 crashed into a hangar at a sky diving center in bad weather. Firefighters say those killed Monday afternoon in Chrcynno in central Poland were the plane’s pilot and four people who were sheltering in the hangar from sudden stormy weather. Police say eight more people, including a child, were injured in the crash, two of them seriously. Firefighters and airborne ambulances took injured victims to local hospitals in the Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki area. Prosecutors and police are investigating the cause of the accident.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.