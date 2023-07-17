1 dead and 50 injured in a bus crash on a major highway in southeastern Czech Republic

Officials says two buses have collided on a highway in the southeastern Czech Republic, killing at least one person and injuring about 50. Police say one of the bus drivers has died. The regional rescue service says the accident took place near the second largest Czech city of Brno on the D2 highway. Some seriously injured people were have been transported by helicopters to nearby hospitals. Police say the highway that links Czechia with the capital of Slovakia, Bratislava, had to be closed in both directions. Long lines of traffic formed on the highway, causing delays. An investigation into the cause of the crash is now underway.

