People evacuated, 5 sent to hospital after possible carbon monoxide exposure in Florida prison

SUMTERVILLE, Fla. (AP) — People were evacuated from a federal prison camp in Florida on Sunday for suspected carbon monoxide exposure that sent two employees and three inmates to the hospital. U.S. Bureau of Prisons officials said the incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. in the minimum-security Sumterville Coleman Satellite Prison Camp within the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex. That’s the same complex where disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times earlier this month. The complex has reportedly been experiencing staffing shortages. Prison employees contacted emergency medical services Sunday and isolated the area to provide treatment to people who may have been exposed.

