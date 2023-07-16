Iraqi premier in Syria for first visit in over a decade to discuss boosting cooperation

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister is holding talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus during the first trip of its kind to the war-torn country since the 12-year conflict began. Iraq and Syria have had close relations for years even after many Arab countries withdrew their ambassadors from Damascus and Syria’s membership in the 22-member Arab League was suspended because of the crackdown on protesters in 2011. On Sunday, they discussed cooperation between the two neighboring countries among other issues, according to the office of Syria’s president. They also discussed ways of fighting terrorism following the defeat of the Islamic State group in the two countries years ago.

By SAMAR KASSABALI and ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD Associated Press

