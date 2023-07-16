Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds embraces role as a key player in Republican presidential race

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds seized the spotlight from a half dozen Republican presidential contenders on Friday by signing a restrictive abortion measure into law at an event meant to showcase the candidates, she embraced her front-and-center role in the 2024 presidential election. Reynolds’ appearance at The Family Leader’s annual event morphed into a triumphant demonstration of the governor’s rising national profile after she spent the week shepherding abortion restrictions into Iowa’s books. Reynolds has said she is not entertaining rumors about her prospects as a 2024 Republican running mate, even as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis praises her as a potential pick. The Iowa governor has not shied away from plunging into the middle of the campaign.

