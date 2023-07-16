Hong Kong’s seafood businesses brace for a sales slump as Japan plans to discharge radioactive water

HONG KONG (AP) — As Tokyo plans to discharge treated radioactive wastewater into the sea, Hong Kong’s Japanese restaurants and seafood suppliers are bracing for a slump in business under a potential ban by Hong Kong on aquatic products from 10 Japanese regions. Business owners fear the release of wastewater — and the subsequent ban — will dampen consumers’ confidence in the safety of seafood, and they’re scrambling to come up with contingency plans. A catering industry leader estimated the 10 affected prefectures provided about 15% of imported aquatic products to Hong Kong from Japan.

