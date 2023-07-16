Skip to Content
AP National News

First Amendment group sues Texas Governor and others over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices

By
Published 11:59 AM

By HALELUYA HADERO
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A First Amendment group sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott and others on Thursday over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices. The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Texas by The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, a free speech group in New York. It argues the state’s decision to restrict access to TikTok is unconstitutional and is comprising teaching and research. The complaint cites one professor in the state, who it says has had to suspend or alter her research projects as a result of the ban. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content