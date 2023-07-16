EU and Latin American leaders hold a summit hoping to rekindle relationship with long-lost friends
By RAF CASERT
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and Latin American leaders are gathering for a major summit of long-lost relatives. Whether it will also be a joyful meeting of long-lost friends remains to be seen. It has been eight years since their last such encounter. COVID-19 pandemic and Brazil’s three-year departure from the 33-nation Community of Latin American and Caribbean States had made the Atlantic Ocean separating the two sides seem wider. And division over anything from the war in Russia to trade, deforestation and slavery reparations has given extra spice to a two-day summit starting Monday that will now already be considered a success if all agree to meet more rapidly from now on.