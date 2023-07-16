Canadian firefighter dies battling wildfire in Northwest Territories

FORT LIARD, Northwest Territories (AP) — A Canadian firefighter has died while battling a wildfire near his home community in the Northwest Territories. The territorial government issued a statement saying the firefighter from Fort Liard died from an injury sustained while battling a nearby blaze Saturday afternoon. Wildfire Information Officer Jessica Davey-Quantick says the firefighter was involved in combatting a blaze that started July 7 in the Fort Liard District and is currently about 16 miles southeast of the town. Wildfires raging across Canada have broken records for total area burned and have been affecting air quality in the U.S. and Canada.

