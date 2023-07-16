Actress, singer and style icon Jane Birkin dies in Paris at age 76

PARIS (AP) — Actress and singer Jane Birkin has died at age 76, according to France’s Culture Ministry and French media.The British-born star was famously known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Their songs notably included the steamy “Je t’aime moi non plus.” The French Culture Ministry tweeted that Birkin died Sunday. It hailed her as a “timeless Francophone icon.” French news outlets Liberation and BFM TV reported that Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris French newspaper Le Figaro reported that Birkin had suffered from health issues in the past few years that kept her from performing and her public appearances became sparse.

