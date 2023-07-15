The Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group he founded in 1971

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he’s stepping down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Chicago-based civil rights group he founded more than 50 years ago. The 81-year-old Jackson, who has battled health problems in recent years, announced his resignation during a quiet farewell speech at the organization’s annual convention, which included a two-hour tribute to its longtime leader. Jackson implored attendees to “stop the violence” and “keep hope alive.” The Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes, the pastor at Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, will take over as leader of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

By TODD RICHMOND and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.