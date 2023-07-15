The man who threatened to burn holy books outside the Israeli Embassy in Sweden abandons the plan

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The man who said he would burn the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm gave up his plan and instead held a one-person demonstration against burning holy books. The man is in his 30s and had been issued a permit for the protest by Stockholm police for the protest on Saturday. Swedish news agency TT reported that he said such an action would be against the Quran and that he “will not burn.” He also said that “no one should do that.” Israeli officials had called on the Swedish government to stop the protest. Top Israeli officials and the World Jewish Congress had condemned the planned burning.

