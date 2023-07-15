Thai prime minister hopeful says he’s open to let partner party contend for the job if his bid fails

BANGKOK (AP) — The candidate who led his party to first place in Thailand’s general election in May says he’s open to bowing out of contention for new prime minister if he can’t win in a second round of voting in Parliament. Lawmakers failed to confirm Pita Limjaroenrat, the 42-year-old leader of the progressive Move Forward Party, as prime minister earlier this week, despite his surprise victory in the May polls. Pita said in a video posted on Saturday on Facebook that if it becomes clear he can’t win in the second round, which is due next Wednesday, his party will hand over the opportunity to field a candidate in the second biggest in its coalition.

