South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol makes surprise visit to Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has made a surprise visit to Ukraine. Yoon’s office says he traveled there with his wife, Kim Keon Hee, following trips to Lithuania for a NATO summit and to Poland. It’s his first visit since Russia invaded Ukraine. Yoon toured Bucha and Irpin, a pair of small cities near Kyiv where bodies of civilians were found in the streets and mass graves after Russian troops retreated from the capital region last year. The South Korean leader was scheduled to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later Saturday. South Korea joined international sanctions against Russia and has provided Ukraine with humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine but not weapons.

