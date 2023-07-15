Protests swell in Tel Aviv for 28th week as anti-government movement vows more ‘days of disruption’

JERUSALEM (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters have spilled into the streets of Tel Aviv, marking the 28th straight week of demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary. Protest leaders promised on Saturday there would be further “days of disruption” ahead. Netanyahu’s government gave initial approval to a key portion of the overhaul earlier this week, breathing new life into the grassroots movement. The mass protests have taken place since Netanyahu’s far-right government presented the overhaul plan in January, days after taking office. The protests led Netanyahu to suspend the overhaul in March, but he decided to revive the plan last month after compromise talks with the political opposition collapsed.

