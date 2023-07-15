De Groot secures 11th straight Grand Slam title by winning the women’s wheelchair final at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Diede De Groot won her 11th consecutive Grand Slam title by beating doubles partner Jiske Griffioen 6-2, 6-1 in the women’s wheelchair singles final at Wimbledon. De Groot has won 19 major titles overall. That includes five at Wimbledon. Her current winning streak in Grand Slams dates back to the 2021 Australian Open and she now has a chance to secure a third straight sweep of all four majors if she wins the U.S. Open in September. That would also tie the record of 12 straight Grand Slam wins in wheelchair singles set by Shingo Kunieda between 2007-11. The Dutchwoman also extended her tour-level winning streak to 111 straight matches.

