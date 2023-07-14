Trial date set for father of suspect in mass shooting at July 4 parade in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois judge has set a Nov. 6 trial date for a father charged with helping his son obtain a gun license three years before the son allegedly shot dead seven people at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago. The father, Robert Crimo Jr., attended a hearing Friday in Waukegan, north of Highland Park where the shooting occurred. He told Judge George Strickland he was waiving his right to a jury trial. That means Strickland will hear evidence and issue verdicts at the bench trial. The judge Friday also set an Aug. 7 hearing for arguments on a defense motion challenging the constitutionality of laws under which the father was charged. The judge will also consider a media request that the trial be streamed live at an Aug. 28 hearing.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.