Subtropical storm Don forms in open Atlantic waters and becomes the fifth named storm of the year

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Forecasters say subtropical storm Don has formed in open Atlantic waters. It poses no threat to land. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Friday that the storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving north at six mph (nine kph). It was located some 1,165 miles (1,875 kilometers) west-southwest of the Azores. The cluster of islands is west of Portugal. Don is the fifth named storm to form this year. A subtropical storm tends to have a wide zone of strong winds farther from its center compared with a tropical storm which generates heavier rains. The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

