Serbia halts arms exports after US sanctioned the country’s spy chief for alleged illegal arms trade

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s government has decided to ban arms export for 30 days just days after the United States imposed sanctions on the Balkan country’s intelligence chief over alleged involvement in criminal activities including illegal arms shipment. Serbia’s defense minister said Friday the government made the decision in order to fulfill the needs of Serbia’s army and boost its readiness. The defense minister added that “it does not mean Serbia is going to war or calling for war but we are looking at all security risks and challenge.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.