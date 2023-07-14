Reformist Thai party, thwarted from forming new government, seeks law change to limit Senate’s power

BANGKOK (AP) — The political party that captured first place in Thailand’s general election two months ago only to see the country’s unelected Senators block it from taking power is fighting back. It will seek to change the law to take away the Senate’s de facto veto over who can form a new government. The Move Forward Party’s surprise victory at the polls allowed it to assemble an eight-party coalition that together had captured 312 seats, a clear majority in the House of Representatives. It sought on Thursday to have party leader Pita Limjaroenrat named prime minister. But its bid fell short after only 13 senators supported Pita.

