Police searching for woman who vanished after reporting child on side of Alabama interstate

HOOVER, Ala (AP) — Police in Alabama are searching for a 25-year-old woman who vanished after telling family members that she was stopping to check on a child she saw walking on the side of an interstate highway. Hoover police say Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell called 911 Thursday night and then a family member to say she saw a young child walking on the side of I-459. When officers arrived at the location, they found Russell’s car and her cell phone but were unable to find her or a child in the area. Lt. Daniel Lowe says the family member on the phone with Russell lost contact with her even though the line remained open.

