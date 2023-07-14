Moldova’s prime minister accepts resignation of interior minister after fatal airport shooting

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean says that he accepted the resignations of three ministers including the interior minister. It comes two weeks after a shooting at the country’s main international airport that left two security officers dead. Recean said Friday in a media briefing that the interior minister, the infrastructure and regional development minister and science and education minister all handed in their resignations on Thursday. But the prime minister didn’t say why they quit.

