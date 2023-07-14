Indiana police ask state to revoke license of treatment center where 3 patients died within a week
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police want state officials to revoke the license of an addiction treatment center where three patients recently died within a week, saying the center is endangering its residents and placing an undue strain on law enforcement. The South Bend Tribune reports the St. Joseph County Police Department said in a letter to state officials that the sheriff wants the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction to investigate Praxis Landmark Recovery’s 160-bed facility and requests that its license be revoked. That request comes as local officials are investigating three deaths and two suspected overdoses in the past two weeks at the all-male drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in Mishawaka, a city adjacent to South Bend.