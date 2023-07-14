Firefighter killed while battling cargo ship fire is posthumously promoted during funeral

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The second of two firefighters who were fatally injured while battling a massive fire aboard a cargo ship docked in New Jersey last week was posthumously promoted to captain during his funeral service. Hundreds of mourners, including dozens of uniformed firefighters and law enforcement officers, came to the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on Thursday to honor 49-year-old Wayne “Bear” Brooks Jr., who was a Newark firefighter for 16 years. He was remembered as a dedicated public servant with a big personality who was always smiling. Brooks’ funeral came a day after a service was held at the same church for his fallen colleague 45-year-old Augusto “Augie” Acabou, who also was posthumously promoted to captain.

