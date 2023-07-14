DeSantis to become 1st GOP candidate to file for South Carolina primary during visit next week
By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to file his 2024 candidacy for South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary when he visits the first-in-the-South voting state next week. He’ll become the first GOP hopeful to file in the state. DeSantis’ campaign told The Associated Press that he will sign his paperwork at the state GOP headquarters in Columbia on Tuesday. DeSantis will make his candidacy official during his third campaign swing through South Carolina, where Republican hopefuls have been stumping for more than a year already. After he signs his candidacy paperwork, DeSantis plans to make a policy rollout in Columbia.