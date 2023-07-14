Coyotes terminate contract of Galchenyuk following arrest on multiple charges

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have terminated the contract of newly-signed free agent forward Alex Galchenyuk following his arrest on multiple charges last weekend.

The Coyotes terminated Galchenyuk’s contract on Friday due to a material breach of terms a day after placing him on unconditional waivers.

“We are aware of the incident involving Alex Galchenyuk and strongly condemn this type of behavior,” the Coyotes said in a statement. “Once the Club was made aware of the allegations, we immediately began the process of terminating his Standard Player’s Contract through the proper channels in conjunction with the National Hockey League.

Galchenyuk was arrested Sunday on charges of private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. A spokesperson said the hit and run was only property damage and no injuries occurred.

Galchenyuk was booked into the Scottsdale city jail on misdemeanor charges and released the next day on his own recognizance.

The Coyotes signed Galchenyuk to a one-year, $775,000 contract July 1, the opening of free agency, for his third stint with the team. He played 11 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season, spending most of the year in the AHL.

