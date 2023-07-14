Christine King Farris, late sibling of MLK, receives rare tribute at Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA (AP) — Christine King Farris, the late sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., has received a rare tribute at the Georgia State Capitol. On Friday, Farris’ casket lay under the building’s gold dome. The honor is usually reserved for prominent political figures and has been bestowed on few African Americans. She died last month at the age of 95. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock were among scores of mourners who paid their respects. Kemp said Farris was instrumental in preserving her brother’s memory, but also an influential civil rights leader herself. Warnock noted that Farris grew up in the segregated South, but he said she lived to see change nationwide.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.