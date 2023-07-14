China executes kindergarten teacher who poisoned 25 of her students, killing 1

BEIJING (AP) — A court in central China says a Chinese kindergarten teacher who poisoned 25 of her students, killing one, has been executed. A notice posted outside the No. 1 Intermediate Court in the Henan province city of Jiaozuo on Friday said Wang Yun’s sentence had been carried out the day before. Wang, 40, was convicted of putting toxic sodium nitrite in porridge served to children at Mengmeng Pre-school Education on March 27, 2019, following an argument with a colleague identified only by the surname Sun over her approach to “student management.” It said revenge was her primary motivation and that Wang, a high-school dropout, had previously sought to poison her husband with the same substance bought online two years previously.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.