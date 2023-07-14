At least 15 migrants died this week off Tunisia’s coast and at a desert border amid tensions

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian officials say at least 15 migrants have been found dead off the country’s coast and at its border with Algeria this week. Sub-Saharan Africans face increasing tensions in Tunisia and more and more people are seeking to leave or transit through en route to Europe. The Interior Ministry says the Tunisian coast guard retrieved the bodies of 13 migrants on Wednesday night and rescued 25 others off the port city of Sfax. Two others were found dead at the Tunisian-Algerian border. Sfax has been the main departure point in Tunisia for people seeking to reach Europe on risky boat journeys across the Mediterranean Sea, often toward the Italian island of Lampedusa.

