Abduction of former Libyan minister sparks oil field closures, tribal leader says.
By JACK JEFFERY
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — One of Libya’s rival administrations has accused the country’s country’s security agency of abducting the former finance minister. A tribal leader related to the former minister said that incident sparked the shutdown of four southern oil fields, including the al-Sharara field, one of the largest in the country. The leader also says he believes the governor of the Central Bank of Libya is behind the abduction as the former minister was a candidate to lead the bank. Libya’s prized oil output has been subjected to repeated closures for different political reasons.