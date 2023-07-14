5 leaving cemetery after funeral wounded by gunfire from another vehicle, Maryland police say

BLADENSBURG, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say five people leaving a cemetery after a funeral were wounded by gunfire after someone shot into their car from another vehicle. The shooting happened shortly after miday Friday in Bladensburg, a Maryland suburb of the nation’s capital. Detectives haven’t determined a motive or made any arrests. Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington Sr. said at a news conference that the shooting occurred near a bridge crossing the Anacostia River in Bladensburg, near Washington, D.C. Collington asked anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact police. He said the wounded were taken to area hospitals and he had no immediate word on their conditions.

